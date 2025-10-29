IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,596,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,356,000 after buying an additional 142,928 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

