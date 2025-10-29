IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 8,373 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Stock Performance

OSPN stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Onespan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In other news, Director Garry L. Capers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,204.58. The trade was a 5.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.