IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,930,000 after acquiring an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

