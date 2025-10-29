Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $190.26 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

