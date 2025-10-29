IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 54.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,549 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,114 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.