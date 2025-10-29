IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,616 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after buying an additional 544,358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $116.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.