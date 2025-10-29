IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 7,751 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $100,139. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

