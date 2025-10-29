Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,120.57 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,417.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,382.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,310.00 to $5,680.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5,630.00 to $5,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,011.82.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

