Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE opened at $175.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.