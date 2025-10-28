Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

