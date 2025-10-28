Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Academy Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42,444.2% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 187,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 187,179 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 52,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 298.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:UNH opened at $365.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $331.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.