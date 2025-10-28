First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7%

PYPL stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

