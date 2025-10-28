Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $214,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $441.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $447.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average is $370.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

