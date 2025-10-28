William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $259,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $164,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

