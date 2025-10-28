GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 75 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.06.

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

