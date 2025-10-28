Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $2.9533 billion for the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5%

HII stock opened at $301.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after purchasing an additional 102,315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 86,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.