Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 4,520,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,983,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

