Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Buys $4,999,977.00 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,915,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. This represents a 46.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

