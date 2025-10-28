Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $28,350,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $28,308,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 886,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.01. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

