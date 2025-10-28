OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $606,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $295.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

