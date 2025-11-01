Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) President Sells $2,087,280.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) President Jesse Geiger sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.00, for a total value of $2,087,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,255. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medpace Stock Up 0.8%

Medpace stock opened at $584.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $269,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

