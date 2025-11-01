Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for UTime (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

