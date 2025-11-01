Insider Selling: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $14,218,173.94 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $14,218,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,468,229,641.64. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 53,507 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.77, for a total value of $11,812,740.39.

On Friday, October 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 856 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $188,345.68.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 34,721 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $7,678,201.94.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42.

On Monday, October 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $14,743,890.10.

On Friday, October 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $14,725,850.82.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50.

On Monday, October 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.15, for a total value of $14,569,939.90.

On Friday, October 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $14,716,186.92.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.64 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 2,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 114,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

