Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 930 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.