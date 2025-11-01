AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Spire Inc. $SR

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 66.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Spire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SR opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

