Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 21,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 73,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4736.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

