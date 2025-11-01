Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.4799 and last traded at $1.4799. Approximately 11,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 13,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.4120.

Mayfair Gold Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Fenn-Gib gold project with 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 patented leasehold mining claims, and 144 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 hectares located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

