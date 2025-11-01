Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $182.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $65.80.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($43.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.40) by ($32.20).

Insider Transactions at Vor Biopharma

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $7,666,646.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,906.56. This represents a 94.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $688,808.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,483,061.86. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,431,718 shares of company stock worth $62,090,254. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.