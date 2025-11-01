Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Radio One Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of UONE stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Radio One has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Radio One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Radio One
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.