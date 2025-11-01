Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Radio One Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of UONE stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Radio One has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Radio One

In other Radio One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 234,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,054.66. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

