CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $71,776,496.98 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 531,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $71,776,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,183,893.54. This trade represents a 62.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 216,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $29,094,386.90.

On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 331,324 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $44,944,100.60.

On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 191,331 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $25,954,050.15.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 464,169 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $64,278,123.12.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 639,675 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $88,665,351.75.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 435,637 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $60,383,644.57.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 378,293 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,435,192.73.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72.

On Monday, October 20th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 44,181 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $6,040,868.13.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 556,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $77,182,474.80.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion and a PE ratio of -117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

