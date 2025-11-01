CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $71,776,496.98 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 531,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $71,776,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,183,893.54. This trade represents a 62.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 216,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $29,094,386.90.
- On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 331,324 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $44,944,100.60.
- On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 191,331 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $25,954,050.15.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 464,169 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $64,278,123.12.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 639,675 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $88,665,351.75.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 435,637 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $60,383,644.57.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 378,293 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,435,192.73.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72.
- On Monday, October 20th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 44,181 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $6,040,868.13.
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 556,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $77,182,474.80.
CoreWeave Price Performance
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion and a PE ratio of -117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
