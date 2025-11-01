Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.3098 and last traded at $0.30. 42,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 61,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2911.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.