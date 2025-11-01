Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $310.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $292.00 to $262.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $218.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average is $280.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

