Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.71 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of $277.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

