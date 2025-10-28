New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,832 shares during the quarter. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $103,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

