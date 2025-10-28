Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Alarm.com worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $21,584,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,398 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 200,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 159,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

