Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 0.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,501,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,669,000 after acquiring an additional 117,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,942,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:WCN opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.