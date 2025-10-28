Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIAX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Miami International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Miami International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Miami International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MIAX

Miami International Trading Up 2.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Miami International

Shares of Miami International stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Miami International has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72.

In other Miami International news, Director Murray Stahl bought 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.10 per share, with a total value of $1,244,367.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,557,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,875.90. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,476 shares of company stock worth $1,244,618.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miami International stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 663,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,056,000. Miami International comprises about 17.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Miami International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.