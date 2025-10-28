IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after purchasing an additional 854,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,328,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

IQV stock opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $225.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

