CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

