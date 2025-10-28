MQS Management LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,136,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,849,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5%

ONE Gas stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The business had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.