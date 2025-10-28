Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 288.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

