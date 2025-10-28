FB Financial Corporation $FBK Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FB Financial worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.1%

FB Financial stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. FB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

