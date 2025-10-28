Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 251.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

