Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony Wood Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Wood sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $340,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.26, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.