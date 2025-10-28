Rossby Financial LCC Sells 152 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Rossby Financial LCC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 410,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.29.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.