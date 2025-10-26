Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Old Market Capital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Old Market Capital stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86. Old Market Capital has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Old Market Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Market Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Market Capital in the first quarter valued at about $15,146,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Market Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Market Capital in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

