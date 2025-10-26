Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 205.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,657,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,398,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 777,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 818.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
