Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,705 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 41.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter worth about $315,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

