Analyzing Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) & Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Lyell Immunopharma and Indivior are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -552,328.31% -85.58% -68.85% Indivior 6.65% -86.28% 16.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 2 1 0 0 1.33 Indivior 0 2 5 1 2.88

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.97%. Indivior has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Indivior’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indivior is more favorable than Lyell Immunopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Indivior”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $60,000.00 5,647.74 -$342.99 million ($24.29) -0.73 Indivior $1.19 billion N/A $2.00 million $0.62 40.53

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Lyell Immunopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Indivior beats Lyell Immunopharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic. It is also developing LYL797, a genetically and epigenetically reprogrammed ROR1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various solid tumors; and LYL845, a novel epigenetically reprogrammed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes product candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial targeting multiple solid tumor indications. In addition, the company's preclinical product candidates include LYL119, a ROR1 CAR T-cell product for the treatment of enhanced cytotoxicity; and second generation TIL product. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The company also offers OPVEE nasal spray for opioid overdose reversal; and PERSERIS extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In addition, it is developing INDV-2000, a selective orexin-1 receptor antagonist that completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD); INDV-1000, a selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator, which is in pre-clinical development phase for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in collaboration with ADDEX therapeutics; INDV-6001, a buprenorphine-based long-acting injectable for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and CT-102, a digital therapeutic for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Click Therapeutics. Further, the company is developing INDV-5004, a drinabant injection to treat acute cannabinoid overdose. It has a strategic partnership with Aelis Farma to develop AEF0117, a synthetic CB1 specific signaling inhibitor that is in phase 2B clinical trial for the treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

