Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after buying an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.58 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

